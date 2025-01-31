Skip to Content
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:21 AM PST on January 31, 2025

SF Muni electric light rail. Image: Siemens

  • More on Muni Cuts Coming (SFChronSFStandard)
  • Waymo Coming to San Diego This Year (The Verge)
  • Hybrid Work Here to Stay (SFExaminer)
  • Changes to Parking Laws in 2025 (SacBee)
  • Teenage Bike Advocate Warns of Dangerous SD (Union-Trib)
  • A Lot More Rain Headed to SoCal (LAT)
  • Santa Monica Park Process Demonstrates How Public Process Oversamples Older, Whiter, Populations (Next)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

