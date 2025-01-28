- SFMTA's Speed Camera/Education Campaign (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
- Newsom Suspends Coastal Building Rules to Speed Up Reconstruction (SacBee)
- LA Metro Resumes Fare Collection After Fire Pause (KTLA)
- San Diego Parking Meters About to Get 2x Expensive (Union-Trib)
- Oh No! Bike Lanes in Santa Cruz Could Cause Carmageddon (Lookout)
- Santa Moncia Readies to Close Airport, Build Park (Next)
- Caltrain's New E-Trains Cost Less to Run Than Estimated (MetroMag)
- Trump EO Pauses Funding for Infrastructure Is Possibly Illegal and Deadly (Governing)
- A Fed. Study Proposes 15 New Amtrak Routes (Fast Company)
- Imaginary Military Enters State to Make It Rain or Something (SacBee, LAT)
- Oh no! Kids on Bikes! Run Away! (EastBayTimes)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
