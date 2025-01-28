Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

8:47 AM PST on January 28, 2025

  • SFMTA's Speed Camera/Education Campaign (SFChronNBCBayArea)
  • Newsom Suspends Coastal Building Rules to Speed Up Reconstruction (SacBee)
  • LA Metro Resumes Fare Collection After Fire Pause (KTLA)
  • San Diego Parking Meters About to Get 2x Expensive (Union-Trib)
  • Oh No! Bike Lanes in Santa Cruz Could Cause Carmageddon (Lookout)
  • Santa Moncia Readies to Close Airport, Build Park (Next)
  • Caltrain's New E-Trains Cost Less to Run Than Estimated (MetroMag)
  • Trump EO Pauses Funding for Infrastructure Is Possibly Illegal and Deadly (Governing)
  • A Fed. Study Proposes 15 New Amtrak Routes (Fast Company)
  • Imaginary Military Enters State to Make It Rain or Something (SacBee, LAT)
  • Oh no! Kids on Bikes! Run Away! (EastBayTimes)

Find more Headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

