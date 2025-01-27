- Op/Ed Calls for End to Fresno's Cycle of Traffic Violence (FresnoBee)
- Bay Area Transit Braces for Trump Funding Cuts (SFExaminer)
- More on Rumor about ICE on Muni (SFStandard)
- Car Free Palo Alto Street Plans (PaloAltoOnline)
- Mudslides in LA's Palisades, Swamping Roads and Paths (SacBee, LAT)
- Sean Duffy Approved by Senate Committee to Head USDOT (Smart Cities Dive)
- Former SFMTA Head Jeff Tumlin's Exit Interview (Governing)
- Clickbait List of CA's "Healthiest Cities" (SacBee)
- Long Beach Moves Ahead with Homeless Count (LB Post)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
