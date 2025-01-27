Skip to Content
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

8:56 AM PST on January 27, 2025

  • Op/Ed Calls for End to Fresno's Cycle of Traffic Violence (FresnoBee)
  • Bay Area Transit Braces for Trump Funding Cuts (SFExaminer)
  • More on Rumor about ICE on Muni (SFStandard)
  • Car Free Palo Alto Street Plans (PaloAltoOnline)
  • Mudslides in LA's Palisades, Swamping Roads and Paths (SacBee, LAT)
  • Sean Duffy Approved by Senate Committee to Head USDOT (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Former SFMTA Head Jeff Tumlin's Exit Interview (Governing)
  • Clickbait List of CA's "Healthiest Cities" (SacBee)
  • Long Beach Moves Ahead with Homeless Count (LB Post)

Find more Headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

