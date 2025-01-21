Tuesday’s Headlines

Where's Melanie (SBCAL)
- SoCal Braces for Another Extreme Fire Threat (LAT)
- Fire Evacuations in San Diego County (Union-Trib)
- 2025 a Critical Year for CA High Speed Rail (FresnoBee)
- GOP/Musk Trying to Kill HSR and a Whole Lot Else (SFChron)
- Trump Wants to Drill. California Wants Clean Cars (SacBee)
- More on Trump's Environmental Rollbacks (EastBayTimes)
- LA Metro May Change "Long Beach Blvd" Station Name in South LA (LB Post)
- New Bridge over American River in Sac. Will Carry Rail, Bikes and Peds., But Not Cars (Bee)
- NYC Congestion Pricing Helps Kids Get to School (Streetsblog NY)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF