Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

8:25 AM PST on January 21, 2025

Image: CAHSRA

Where's Melanie (SBCAL)

  • SoCal Braces for Another Extreme Fire Threat (LAT)
  • Fire Evacuations in San Diego County (Union-Trib)
  • 2025 a Critical Year for CA High Speed Rail (FresnoBee)
  • GOP/Musk Trying to Kill HSR and a Whole Lot Else (SFChron)
  • Trump Wants to Drill. California Wants Clean Cars (SacBee)
  • More on Trump's Environmental Rollbacks (EastBayTimes)
  • LA Metro May Change "Long Beach Blvd" Station Name in South LA (LB Post)
  • New Bridge over American River in Sac. Will Carry Rail, Bikes and Peds., But Not Cars (Bee)
  • NYC Congestion Pricing Helps Kids Get to School (Streetsblog NY)

