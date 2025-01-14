Tuesday’s Headlines

- Stay awake, Southern California (LA Times)
- Mutual aid: LA residents rise to the occasion (CalMatters)
- Can CA afford carbon pricing? Better to ask: can California afford to NOT put a price on carbon? (Energy at Haas)
- A deeper look at California's state rail plan (Smart Cities Dive)
- MTC is polling Bay Area residents about funding transit (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- Could San Francisco impose congestion pricing? (Mass Transit)
- A pivotal moment for urban bicycling (ITDP)
- To comply with new laws, Super-73 e-bikes will no longer be able to go over 20 mph. Officially, that is. (Electrek)
- Santa Maria transit adds service in response to growing ridership (Santa Maria Times)
- Monterey-Salinas SURF! bus rapid transit line gets a $22M boost from Federal Transit Administration (FTA)
- New SMART station opens in Petaluma (Marin Independent Journal)
- San Francisco traffic is getting worse (San Francisco Chronicle)
- San Francisco, San Jose win $27 million in EV grants (The Bay Link)
- Pete Buttigieg has a few things to say on his way out (The Verge)
- Study: How households can cut energy costs (MIT News)
- In U.S., wind and solar overtake coal (Yale Environmental)
- Senator Josh Becker to chair Energy Committee (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- Supreme Court denies oil industry appeal to block climate lawsuits filed by CA and other states (LA Times)
- CA legislators plan to set aside money to defend climate policies, immigrants against Trump (Politico)
- Geographically based price discrimination for hotel bookings is sophisticated and real (SF Gate)
