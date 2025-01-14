Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Stay awake, SoCal; Super-73 e-bikes "fixed"; Supreme Court denies oil industry attempt to block CA climate lawsuits; The costs of carbon pricing (and of not pricing carbon); More

8:32 AM PST on January 14, 2025

  • Stay awake, Southern California (LA Times)
  • Mutual aid: LA residents rise to the occasion (CalMatters)
  • Can CA afford carbon pricing? Better to ask: can California afford to NOT put a price on carbon? (Energy at Haas)
  • A deeper look at California's state rail plan (Smart Cities Dive)
  • MTC is polling Bay Area residents about funding transit (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • Could San Francisco impose congestion pricing? (Mass Transit)
  • A pivotal moment for urban bicycling (ITDP)
  • To comply with new laws, Super-73 e-bikes will no longer be able to go over 20 mph. Officially, that is. (Electrek)
  • Santa Maria transit adds service in response to growing ridership (Santa Maria Times)
  • Monterey-Salinas SURF! bus rapid transit line gets a $22M boost from Federal Transit Administration (FTA)
  • New SMART station opens in Petaluma (Marin Independent Journal)
  • San Francisco traffic is getting worse (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • San Francisco, San Jose win $27 million in EV grants (The Bay Link)
  • Pete Buttigieg has a few things to say on his way out (The Verge)
  • Study: How households can cut energy costs (MIT News)
  • In U.S., wind and solar overtake coal (Yale Environmental)
  • Senator Josh Becker to chair Energy Committee (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • Supreme Court denies oil industry appeal to block climate lawsuits filed by CA and other states (LA Times)
  • CA legislators plan to set aside money to defend climate policies, immigrants against Trump (Politico)
  • Geographically based price discrimination for hotel bookings is sophisticated and real (SF Gate)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

LA Fires

Newsom Orders Suspension of CEQA for Fire Rebuilds

Is the California Environmental Quality Act - theoretically written to prevent disasters like these fires - really the big barrier holding back a rebuild?

January 14, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoElections and Politics

Q&A: Dean Preston Exit Interview

Streetsblog chats with the former supervisor

January 14, 2025
Streetsblog USAFreeways

Video: Why We Need a Global Freeway Fighters’ Network

A terrible project in Berlin shows the need for a global network to support local freeway fighters everywhere.

January 14, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

These fires could have been prevented; Newsom releases state budget proposal; Tumlin on robotaxis; More

January 13, 2025
See all posts