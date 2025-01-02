Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Some New Year's Resolutions for biking; Metro has other ideas than a gondola for Dodger Stadium; CA's high-speed rail visionary; More

8:15 AM PST on January 2, 2025

Image: Momentum Mag

  • Some New Year's Resolutions for biking (Momentum Mag)
  • Metro offers other ideas (than a gondola) for getting to Dodger Stadium without a car (Urbanize)
  • California's high-speed rail visionary: Ron Diridon (Trains)
  • Outgoing Muni chief talks about the real reasons robotaxis are bad for SF (SF Chronicle)
  • A video explainer about CA's new daylighting law (Streetfilms)
  • Surge in crashes on Highway 1 near Lompoc leads to Caltrans considering safety fixes: There should be a chance to weigh in (Santa Maria Times)
  • It's hard enough to be a parent; Better public spaces would help (Bloomberg)
  • How the Netherlands tracks bicycle traffic (We Love Cycling)
  • MTC grants $36 million to SF to build safer roads near affordable housing (SF.Gov)
  • ICYMI: If you bike to work, you live longer (Momentum Mag)
  • Your January power bill is going up only slightly - according to PG&E (SF Chronicle)
  • PG&E says rates will stabilize this year (Sacramento Bee)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

