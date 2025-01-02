Thursday’s Headlines

- Some New Year's Resolutions for biking (Momentum Mag)
- Metro offers other ideas (than a gondola) for getting to Dodger Stadium without a car (Urbanize)
- California's high-speed rail visionary: Ron Diridon (Trains)
- Outgoing Muni chief talks about the real reasons robotaxis are bad for SF (SF Chronicle)
- A video explainer about CA's new daylighting law (Streetfilms)
- Surge in crashes on Highway 1 near Lompoc leads to Caltrans considering safety fixes: There should be a chance to weigh in (Santa Maria Times)
- It's hard enough to be a parent; Better public spaces would help (Bloomberg)
- How the Netherlands tracks bicycle traffic (We Love Cycling)
- MTC grants $36 million to SF to build safer roads near affordable housing (SF.Gov)
- ICYMI: If you bike to work, you live longer (Momentum Mag)
- Your January power bill is going up only slightly - according to PG&E (SF Chronicle)
- PG&E says rates will stabilize this year (Sacramento Bee)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF