Wednesday’s Headlines

How bike lanes slow drivers and save lives; What the best bike communities have in common; What's the good news?

8:04 AM PST on November 6, 2024

  • How bike lanes slow drivers and save lives (Next City)
  • What the best cycling communities have in common (Bicycling)
  • "Greening" a city doesn't mean just planting trees. Here are some ideas (Knee Deep Times)
  • Costa Mesa receives grant for a new on-demand service (Mass Transit)
  • Silicon Valley cities get funding for micro-transit (San Jose Spotlight)
  • SF Bay ferries get funding to electrify the fleet (SF Examiner, KPIX)
  • Contra Costa County gets money for a huge highway interchange project (Contra Costa Herald)
  • State of Washington voters refuse to repeal its cap-and-trade program (NY Times, Axios)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Streetsblog USAElections

Presidential Elections Hinge on Gas Prices. Why Not on the High Cost of Car Dependency?

Policymakers must prioritize making car-light living a real option through policies that encourage building more housing in multimodal communities and retrofitting unimodal neighborhoods around people outside cars.

November 6, 2024
Election 2024

Today’s the Day

November 5, 2024
Streetsblog USAElections

A Last Look at the Role of Sustainable Transportation in the Race to the White House

Let's take a look back at how the candidates have governed and talked about car culture so far.

November 5, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesWalking

Eyes on the Street: Culver City’s Farragut Walkway Revamp

The ~200 foot long walkway - also used by cyclists - connects two residential streets about a half-mile south of downtown Culver City

November 5, 2024
