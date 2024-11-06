Wednesday’s Headlines

- How bike lanes slow drivers and save lives (Next City)
- What the best cycling communities have in common (Bicycling)
- "Greening" a city doesn't mean just planting trees. Here are some ideas (Knee Deep Times)
- Costa Mesa receives grant for a new on-demand service (Mass Transit)
- Silicon Valley cities get funding for micro-transit (San Jose Spotlight)
- SF Bay ferries get funding to electrify the fleet (SF Examiner, KPIX)
- Contra Costa County gets money for a huge highway interchange project (Contra Costa Herald)
- State of Washington voters refuse to repeal its cap-and-trade program (NY Times, Axios)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF