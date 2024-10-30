Wednesday’s Headlines

- E-bikes boost mental and physical wellbeing (Bicycling)
- Which form of travel has the smallest carbon footprint? (Clean Technica)
- SF Muni has improved performance and maintained financial discipline (SF Standard)
- Bay Area's bikeshare ridership has been rising (SF Chronicle)
- Marin agency approves funding from toll revenue for transit projects, including improved bus stops (Marin IJ)
- Small fleet of autonomous shuttles to begin operation in Riverside (KTLA)
- Candlestick Park is just a big empty lot, a broken promise to the Black community (SF Standard)
- Ten examples of bicycling solutions from around the world (Momentum Mag)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF