Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Riding e-bikes is good for health; Bay Area bikeshare ridership is rising; A fleet of autonomous shuttles is preparing to deploy in Riverside; More

8:49 AM PDT on October 30, 2024

Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

  • E-bikes boost mental and physical wellbeing (Bicycling)
  • Which form of travel has the smallest carbon footprint? (Clean Technica)
  • SF Muni has improved performance and maintained financial discipline (SF Standard)
  • Bay Area's bikeshare ridership has been rising (SF Chronicle)
  • Marin agency approves funding from toll revenue for transit projects, including improved bus stops (Marin IJ)
  • Small fleet of autonomous shuttles to begin operation in Riverside (KTLA)
  • Candlestick Park is just a big empty lot, a broken promise to the Black community (SF Standard)
  • Ten examples of bicycling solutions from around the world (Momentum Mag)

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoPolice

Commentary: Police Need to Stop Exonerating Drivers in Fatal Crashes

The hypocrisy from the San Francisco Police during these last two fatal crashes is astounding

October 30, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesHousing

Streetsblog L.A. Endorsement: Yes on Measure A

Help address L.A.'s homelessness crisis by voting yes on Measure A - the half-cent sales tax that will fund affordable housing, services for mental health, addiction and domestic violence, and homelessness prevention

October 30, 2024
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

Report: Confronting Car Dependence Won’t Just Help With Climate Change; It’s a $6.2 Trillion Opportunity

Making driving truly optional can save the planet — and save American households trillions of dollars.

October 30, 2024
Freight Rail

More Money for Rail in California: US DOT Awards $279 Million

Department of Transportation grants are for improving safety, efficiency, and reliability of intercity passenger and freight rail.

October 29, 2024
