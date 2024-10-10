Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

BART, Beach Streets, Caltrans, New Bike Lanes in Sonoma, Homeless Bans in Anaheim and More...

9:26 AM PDT on October 10, 2024

  • BART Could Take Steps to Cut Cost of Transfers (KTVU)
  • "Beach Streets" Open Streets Events Returns to Long Beach (Longbeachize)
  • Caltrans Funds for Transit (MassTransit)
  • Sonoma County Approves Two Miles of New Bike Lanes (Sonoma News)
  • Anaheim Bans Homeless from Benches, Sidewalks (OC Register)
  • Rain, Cold Weather, Coming to NorCal (SacBee)
  • Santa Monica Balks at Possibly Hosting Olympic Volleyball (SM Next)
  • Automated Cameras Ticket Drivers Proportionately by Race, Unlike Police Officers (The Conversation)

