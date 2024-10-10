- BART Could Take Steps to Cut Cost of Transfers (KTVU)
- "Beach Streets" Open Streets Events Returns to Long Beach (Longbeachize)
- Caltrans Funds for Transit (MassTransit)
- Sonoma County Approves Two Miles of New Bike Lanes (Sonoma News)
- Anaheim Bans Homeless from Benches, Sidewalks (OC Register)
- Rain, Cold Weather, Coming to NorCal (SacBee)
- Santa Monica Balks at Possibly Hosting Olympic Volleyball (SM Next)
- Automated Cameras Ticket Drivers Proportionately by Race, Unlike Police Officers (The Conversation)
Streetsblog California
Thursday’s Headlines
BART, Beach Streets, Caltrans, New Bike Lanes in Sonoma, Homeless Bans in Anaheim and More...
