Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

How Many Cars and People Use Great Highway Park?, SFMTA Looks at Expanding Definition of Recreational Vehicle, What's Behind Rage Against Scooters, Driverless Cars?, more...

9:05 AM PDT on October 4, 2024

  • How Many Cars and People Use Great Highway Park? (SFChron)
  • SFMTA Looks at Expanding Definition of Recreational Vehicle (CBSNews)
  • What's Behind Rage Against Scooters, Driverless Cars? (FastCo)
  • San Diego Approves Legal Deal Related to Bird Bankruptcy (SD Union-Trib)
  • State Declares Norwalk Out of Compliance with Housing Laws (City News)
  • They Have the Votes, So Why Doesn't Leg. Override Gov's Veto? (Pasadena Now)
  • Excessive Heat Causes Earlier Start for LB Marathon (LB Post)
  • Mayoral Candidates Clash on ADU's, Trolleys, Homelessness (SD Union-Trib)

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Driving

Week Without Driving Day 4: Too Much Magic Bus

The Santa Rosa City Bus clearly prioritizes customer care, excellent service, and friendliness.

October 4, 2024
Streetsblog San Francisconewsletter

Peskin Introduces Proposal for E-Bike Rebate Program for San Francisco

October 3, 2024
Driving

Week Without Driving Day 3: The SMART Train

Our plan was to take the train to Larkspur and catch the ferry to San Francisco, where we would have lunch and shop at the Ferry Building.

October 3, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesMeasure HLA - Healthy Streets

L.A. City New Bikeway Mileage Fell to Five Year Low in Fiscal Year 23-24

October 3, 2024
See all posts