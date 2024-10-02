- Legislature Passes Bill Requiring Gasoline Storage (Union-Trib)
- How Is the Rest of Special Session Going to Work? (SacBee)
- Gov. Signs Bill Giving Power to State Over Southland AMTRAK Corridor (Register)
- More on Transit Agency Funding Woes (Marketplace)
- Excessive Heat Returns to the Southland This Week (Union-Trib)
- Vomiting, Cramping, Illness. Heatwave Crushes Students (LB Post)
- October Heat Likely Means Fires (LAT)
- "Safe Sleeping" Sites Seeing More People, Tents (Union-Trib)
- CA's Most Recent COVID Surge Has Peaked (LAT)
- More on Giant Chicken that Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (MissionLocal)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Special Session, LA-SLO-SD Amtrak Corridor, Heatwave, more...
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Week Without Driving Day 2: Where the Sidewalk Ends
A week after I bought my house in Santa Rosa I read in the local newspaper that the city was planning to install a flashing crosswalk on Montgomery Drive
Week without Driving Day 1: Adventures on an E-Trike
Our friend Abby takes on the Week Without Driving. Check out her e-trike adventures on Day 1.