Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Special Session, LA-SLO-SD Amtrak Corridor, Heatwave, more...

8:51 AM PDT on October 2, 2024

  • Legislature Passes Bill Requiring Gasoline Storage (Union-Trib)
  • How Is the Rest of Special Session Going to Work? (SacBee)
  • Gov. Signs Bill Giving Power to State Over Southland AMTRAK Corridor (Register)
  • More on Transit Agency Funding Woes (Marketplace)
  • Excessive Heat Returns to the Southland This Week (Union-Trib)
  • Vomiting, Cramping, Illness. Heatwave Crushes Students (LB Post)
  • October Heat Likely Means Fires (LAT)
  • "Safe Sleeping" Sites Seeing More People, Tents (Union-Trib)
  • CA's Most Recent COVID Surge Has Peaked (LAT)
  • More on Giant Chicken that Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (MissionLocal)

