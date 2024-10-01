- DMV Dumps Mandatory Written Test for Drivers Over 70 (LAT)
- Gov. Vetoes Bill to Expand Voter Reg. at DMV (SacBee)
- But Signs Bill to Speed Up Wind Farm off Coast of LB (LB Post)
- Running the World’s Shortest Freeway Outside Oakland (Sam Robinson/Substack)
- San Diego Has a Plan to Fill Potholes, Even if Nobody Reports It (Union-Trib)
- LA Metro Bus Hijacker Charged with Murder (KTLA)
- Building More Freeways for Future Traffic Is Self-Fulfilling Prophecy (Planetizen)
- Triple Degree Temperatures Are Back, Leading to More Wildfires and Power Outages (Fresno Bee, LAT)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
DMV Dumps Mandatory Written Test for Drivers Over 70. Gov. Vetoes Bill to Expand Voter Reg. at DMV, But Signs Bill to Speed Up Wind Farm off Coast of LB, more...
