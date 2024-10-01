Skip to Content
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

DMV Dumps Mandatory Written Test for Drivers Over 70. Gov. Vetoes Bill to Expand Voter Reg. at DMV, But Signs Bill to Speed Up Wind Farm off Coast of LB, more...

6:57 AM PDT on October 1, 2024

Image: Avangrid

Driving

Week without Driving Day 1: Adventures on an E-Trike

Our friend Abby takes on the Week Without Driving. Check out her e-trike adventures on Day 1.

October 1, 2024
Automatic Speed Enforcement

Ding! Governor Vetos Bill That Would Have Required Alert for Speeding Drivers

“If the Governor knew what it felt like to wake up each day without your child because of a speeding driver, he wouldn’t have hesitated for a single moment to sign this bill,”

September 30, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoBART

My Favorite Bay Area Bridge Is The Coliseum BART Pedestrian Bridge

But the bridge offers connections in a more human sense as well. If you’ve ever walked the bridge before an A’s game, you know the shared excitement as you approach the stadium.

September 30, 2024
