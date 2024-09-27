- Thieves and vandals are disrupting new electric Caltrain service (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- SF Muni celebrates relaunch of the L Taraval (SF.gov)
- Why are LA officials protecting single-family areas from rezoning for more housing? (LA Times)
- In San Francisco, unhoused people are being arrested - most of them for being unhoused - as sweeps remove tents (SF Standard)
- Fresno hosts a Clean Mobility Summit (ABC)
- The fight over how to keep gas prices down is fraught (CalMatters, Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Governor Newsom should veto these four bills (Legal Planet)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Governor Newsom Signs Complete Streets Bill
Finally! State law will require Caltrans to plan and build a transportation system for everyone who uses California roads.
Friday Video: Experience 40 Blissful Hours in an Amtrak Sleeper Car in Just 29 Minutes
Ever wondered what it's really like to take that cross country train trip you've always dreamed of? Travel journalist Sojourner White has you covered.
Study: We Can Build Our Way out of Climate Change
Cities can dramatically reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by rezoning single-family housing areas for denser, mixed-use developments.
Governor Newsom Signs Three Bills Restricting Oil and Gas Wells Near People
Three new laws will help protect people living near oil and gas facilities, and one overrides a court decision blocking local control over gas wells.