Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Thieves and vandals are disrupting new Caltrain electrified trains; In SF, people are being arrested for being homeless; Why is LA protecting single-family areas from rezoning for more housing? More

8:28 AM PDT on September 27, 2024

  • Thieves and vandals are disrupting new electric Caltrain service (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • SF Muni celebrates relaunch of the L Taraval (SF.gov)
  • Why are LA officials protecting single-family areas from rezoning for more housing? (LA Times)
  • In San Francisco, unhoused people are being arrested - most of them for being unhoused - as sweeps remove tents (SF Standard)
  • Fresno hosts a Clean Mobility Summit (ABC)
  • The fight over how to keep gas prices down is fraught (CalMatters, Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • Governor Newsom should veto these four bills (Legal Planet)
Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

State Capitol Updates

Governor Newsom Signs Complete Streets Bill

Finally! State law will require Caltrans to plan and build a transportation system for everyone who uses California roads.

September 27, 2024
Streetsblog USARail

Friday Video: Experience 40 Blissful Hours in an Amtrak Sleeper Car in Just 29 Minutes

Ever wondered what it's really like to take that cross country train trip you've always dreamed of? Travel journalist Sojourner White has you covered.

September 27, 2024
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

Study: We Can Build Our Way out of Climate Change

Cities can dramatically reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by rezoning single-family housing areas for denser, mixed-use developments.

September 27, 2024
Oil

Governor Newsom Signs Three Bills Restricting Oil and Gas Wells Near People

Three new laws will help protect people living near oil and gas facilities, and one overrides a court decision blocking local control over gas wells.

September 26, 2024
