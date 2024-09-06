Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Plastic pollution is growing; September is a big Transit Month celebration in SF Bay Area; BART asks the public how to make its station areas safer; More

8:42 AM PDT on September 6, 2024

Transit Month

  • Humans produce 57 tons of plastic pollution every year. Every. Year. (AP)
  • September is Transit Month in the Bay Area, and there's lots happening (The Bay Link)
  • BART to conduct public outreach on how to make its station areas and approaches safer (East Bay Times)
  • SamTrans service slowed by bus driver sickout (KRON)
  • New law will allow Santa Monica buses to ban problematic riders (Santa Monica Lookout)
  • Caltrain electrification is a win for sustainable transportation (San Jose Spotlight)
  • California is on the forefront of easy transit payment (Route Fifty)
  • Will a second try at banning testing autonomous big rigs without human drivers work? (Transport Topics)
  • Berkeley city councilmember proposes legislation allowing city to clear homeless encampments without offering alternative shelter (KQED)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry

