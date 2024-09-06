Friday’s Headlines

- Humans produce 57 tons of plastic pollution every year. Every. Year. (AP)
- September is Transit Month in the Bay Area, and there's lots happening (The Bay Link)
- BART to conduct public outreach on how to make its station areas and approaches safer (East Bay Times)
- SamTrans service slowed by bus driver sickout (KRON)
- New law will allow Santa Monica buses to ban problematic riders (Santa Monica Lookout)
- Caltrain electrification is a win for sustainable transportation (San Jose Spotlight)
- California is on the forefront of easy transit payment (Route Fifty)
- Will a second try at banning testing autonomous big rigs without human drivers work? (Transport Topics)
- Berkeley city councilmember proposes legislation allowing city to clear homeless encampments without offering alternative shelter (KQED)
