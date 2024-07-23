- Wise words from Kamala Harris for street safety advocates (Carter Lavin)
- Environmental groups are happy about Kamala Harris's climate record (LA Times)
- Report: community-driven action spurs economic benefits (UCLA)
- Pasadena expands its electric vehicle charging infrastructure (Pasadena Now)
- Hydrogen-powered ferry debuts in SF (SF Chronicle)
- Highway 99/120 expansion breaks ground (Roads & Bridges)
- "Record-setting" EPA grant: $500M to Inland Empire to clean up freight vehicles (Daily Bulletin)
- Spain is outsmarting speeders who just brake for speed cameras (The Mayor)
- Study: Most drivers are okay with anti-speed technology (GovTech)
- LA Metro is planning to form its own police department (CalMatters)
- In the UK, bike advocates call for an "end to the culture war" against bicycles (The Guardian)
- Billionaires pushing a new city in Solano County back off, agree to follow zoning rules (KQED, LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- Golden Gate Bridge suicide barrier is working (Mercury News)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Kamala on climate and street safety; Cleaning up freight and expanding highways; Anti-speed tech is okay with people; California Forever is off the ballot, for now; More
