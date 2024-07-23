Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Kamala on climate and street safety; Cleaning up freight and expanding highways; Anti-speed tech is okay with people; California Forever is off the ballot, for now; More

8:50 AM PDT on July 23, 2024

Image: City of Pasadena

  • Wise words from Kamala Harris for street safety advocates (Carter Lavin)
  • Environmental groups are happy about Kamala Harris's climate record (LA Times)
  • Report: community-driven action spurs economic benefits (UCLA)
  • Pasadena expands its electric vehicle charging infrastructure (Pasadena Now)
  • Hydrogen-powered ferry debuts in SF (SF Chronicle)
  • Highway 99/120 expansion breaks ground (Roads & Bridges)
  • "Record-setting" EPA grant: $500M to Inland Empire to clean up freight vehicles (Daily Bulletin)
  • Spain is outsmarting speeders who just brake for speed cameras (The Mayor)
  • Study: Most drivers are okay with anti-speed technology (GovTech)
  • LA Metro is planning to form its own police department (CalMatters)
  • In the UK, bike advocates call for an "end to the culture war" against bicycles (The Guardian)
  • Billionaires pushing a new city in Solano County back off, agree to follow zoning rules (KQED, LA Times, SF Chronicle)
  • Golden Gate Bridge suicide barrier is working (Mercury News)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Metro and Caltrans Expect to Complete Torrance 405 Freeway Widening Project Next Month

Metro and Caltrans are adding nearly two miles of new auxiliary freeway lanes, a new on-ramp, and widening adjacent streets including Crenshaw Boulevard and 182nd Street

July 22, 2024
Streetsblog USACycling

Philadelphia Demands More Than ‘Flex-Post’ Protected Bike Lanes After Motorist Kills Cyclist

Pediatric oncologist Barbara Friedes was struck while biking on a "protected" path. Advocates argue that flex posts should be replaced with something far better.

July 22, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Caltrain's electric trains to start limited weekend service soon; San Diego gets "tap-to-pay"; SF drivers demand "respect"; More

July 22, 2024
Streetsblog USAFreeways

Advocates Share What It Takes to Fight Highway Expansions in Court 

What does it take to sue your state DOT? Time, money, the right partners, and a little creativity, a recent survey of activists found.

July 19, 2024
See all posts