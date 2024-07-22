Monday’s Headlines

- Bay Area transportation news bits, including: Caltrain to start running limited electric trains service soon (East Bay Times)
- New home sought for historical Corona train depot (Daily Bulletin)
- San Diego transit riders can now use their credit card, phone to pay fare (Times of San Diego, San Diego Union Tribune)
- New anti-fare-evasion toll gates going up in downtown SF station (Local News Matters)
- Bay Area MTC receives grant to study seamless paratransit service (Mass Transit)
- Maybe toll lanes will cut traffic on the 605? (LA Times)
- San Francisco drivers demand "respect" and all the road space (SF Standard)
- What areas in eastern California got sustainable transportation grants (KOLOTV)
- City Nerd studies transportation policies in Project 2025
- The morality of car dependency, filtered through "The Good Place" (Planetizen)
- The big zoning battle of Berkeley: allowing denser housing (Darrell Owens, KQED)
