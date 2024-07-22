Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Caltrain's electric trains to start limited weekend service soon; San Diego gets "tap-to-pay"; SF drivers demand "respect"; More

8:50 AM PDT on July 22, 2024

Photo: SAMCEDA

  • Bay Area transportation news bits, including: Caltrain to start running limited electric trains service soon (East Bay Times)
  • New home sought for historical Corona train depot (Daily Bulletin)
  • San Diego transit riders can now use their credit card, phone to pay fare (Times of San Diego, San Diego Union Tribune)
  • New anti-fare-evasion toll gates going up in downtown SF station (Local News Matters)
  • Bay Area MTC receives grant to study seamless paratransit service (Mass Transit)
  • Maybe toll lanes will cut traffic on the 605? (LA Times)
  • San Francisco drivers demand "respect" and all the road space (SF Standard)
  • What areas in eastern California got sustainable transportation grants (KOLOTV)
  • City Nerd studies transportation policies in Project 2025
  • The morality of car dependency, filtered through "The Good Place" (Planetizen)
  • The big zoning battle of Berkeley: allowing denser housing (Darrell Owens, KQED)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Metro and Caltrans Expect to Complete Torrance 405 Freeway Widening Project Next Month

Metro and Caltrans are adding nearly two miles of new auxiliary freeway lanes, a new on-ramp, and widening adjacent streets including Crenshaw Boulevard and 182nd Street

July 22, 2024
Streetsblog USACycling

Philadelphia Demands More Than ‘Flex-Post’ Protected Bike Lanes After Motorist Kills Cyclist

Pediatric oncologist Barbara Friedes was struck while biking on a "protected" path. Advocates argue that flex posts should be replaced with something far better.

July 22, 2024
Streetsblog USAFreeways

Advocates Share What It Takes to Fight Highway Expansions in Court 

What does it take to sue your state DOT? Time, money, the right partners, and a little creativity, a recent survey of activists found.

July 19, 2024
Streetsblog USAStreetfilms

Friday Video: Paris Does it Again

Come for the bike-friendly streets, but stay for adopt-a-tree program and all the car-free school roadways.

July 19, 2024
