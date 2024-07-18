Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Train through the Altamont Pass is getting closer; Clean energy is expensive, but dirty energy will cost us a lot more; Sacramento builds a speed-charging hub; More

8:01 AM PDT on July 18, 2024

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Advocacy

Encouraging Seniors to Use Active and Public Transportation

Using - and encouraging the use of - active and multimodal transport can greatly enhance people's lives, especially seniors

July 17, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

SFMTA Approves Merchant-Driven, ‘Holistic’ Plan for West Portal

SFMTA board again fails in its role to put transit, safety, and city wide interests above parochial politics

July 17, 2024
Streetsblog USAInfrastructure

Study: More Evidence That Safer Streets Help Local Business

...and more insight into why the belief that they would harm business is so hard to quash.

July 17, 2024
Boondoggles

A Publisher’s Note on Social Media

July 17, 2024
See all posts