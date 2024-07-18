Thursday’s Headlines

- Valley Link could soon offer an alternative to commuters through the Altamont Pass (Mass Transit, Mercury News)
- SF ready to explore a subway along Geary (KQED)
- SamTrans to study a bus-only lane on the Dumbarton bridge (Mass Transit)
- Sacramento is building a high-speed electric charging hub for buses, private vehicles (League of California Cities)
- State DOTs could invest in growing and encouraging intercity bus travel (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- It would be expensive to go 100% clean energy. But it would be a LOT more expensive not to (LA Times)
- Heat is buckling roads, rails, bridges (Heatmap)
- Can urban design have a gender? (NY Times)
- First round of federal funding for reconnecting communities (Smart Cities Dive)
- Residents are okay with paying separately for parking, housing (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
