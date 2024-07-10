Wednesday’s Headlines

- Federal funding awarded for zero-emission buses in California (Senator Padilla, California Globe)
- Santa Monica's Big Blue Bus approves a 5-year service plan (Santa Monica Daily Press)
- UCLA students aren't happy with some of its route changes (Santa Monica Next)
- Report: How to build equity into VMT mitigation (Metro Magazine)
- Santa Monica launches local e-bike incentive program
- Despite heat, CA's energy grid remains stable, so far (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Affordable housing starts with better bus systems (El Pais)
- The elevator problem explains everything that's wrong with U.S. construction costs (NY Times)
- Cities are cracking down on short-term rentals (Bloomberg)
- Expect many more homeless "sweeps" (Darrell Owens)
