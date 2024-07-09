Tuesday’s Headlines

- California is powering itself without fossil fuels (except for cars) (New Yorker)
- Build sustainable neighborhoods now (Smart Cities Dive)
- Applying the new traffic safety paradigm (Planetizen)
- People are riding bikes; they're just not buying very many of them (Bicycle Retailer)
- A bill to push-start American bike builders? (Fast Company)
- Is this the future of electric cargo bikes? (Velo)
- Berkeley approves fleet of Lime e-scooters (Berkeleyside)
- LA Metro's A Line extension to San Bernardino gets a first slice of state funding (Daily Bulletin)
- LA Metro to launch next phase of Mobility Wallet next month (Mass Transit)
- Federal RAISE grants go out for road, rail, transit, and port projects across the U.S. (Construction Dive)
- Voters in some states could limit - or eliminate - property taxes (Governing)
