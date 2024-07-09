Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

CA is powering itself with renewables; The new traffic safety paradigm; What cargo e-bikes are looking like; More

8:44 AM PDT on July 9, 2024

Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo

  • California is powering itself without fossil fuels (except for cars) (New Yorker)
  • Build sustainable neighborhoods now (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Applying the new traffic safety paradigm (Planetizen)
  • People are riding bikes; they're just not buying very many of them (Bicycle Retailer)
  • A bill to push-start American bike builders? (Fast Company)
  • Is this the future of electric cargo bikes? (Velo)
  • Berkeley approves fleet of Lime e-scooters (Berkeleyside)
  • LA Metro's A Line extension to San Bernardino gets a first slice of state funding (Daily Bulletin)
  • LA Metro to launch next phase of Mobility Wallet next month (Mass Transit)
  • Federal RAISE grants go out for road, rail, transit, and port projects across the U.S. (Construction Dive)
  • Voters in some states could limit - or eliminate - property taxes (Governing)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Caltrans

$51.4 Million for Sustainable Transportation Planning Grants

Caltrans announced today that it is awarding planning grants to 89 local and regional projects that will lay the groundwork for making transportation "more resilient to the impacts of climate change."

July 9, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoFerry

Details Announced for Oakland Estuary Water Shuttle

A little yellow boat dubbed "Woodstock" will start sailing between Oakland and Western Alameda in less than two weeks.

July 9, 2024
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

Historic Settlement Will Force Hawai’i DOT to Decarbonize and De-Center Cars

The first-of-its-kind legal settlement will force Hawai'i DOT to decarbonize and de-center cars. Which state will be next?

July 9, 2024
Streetsblog USAFree Transit

Central Virginia Bus Riders Reap Benefits of Zero Fare and New Services

"...this is a backdoor boost in wages.”

July 9, 2024
