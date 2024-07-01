Monday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
Climate bond will be on November ballot; Supreme Court's Chevron ruling upends climate regulations; More

8:36 AM PDT on July 1, 2024

Chevron El Segundo Refinery. Image by Pedro Szekely

  • Climate bond will be on November ballot (CalMatters)
  • Supreme Court's Chevron decision undermines climate regulations throughout the nation (Mercury News, Grist)
  • Climate data hub goes unfunded (LA Times)
  • CA HSR environmentally cleared from Palmdale to Burbank (SF to LA) (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
  • What doom spiral? LA Metro ridership is increasing (LA Times)
  • America's biggest death cult (Darrell Owens)
  • Ranking the safest cities to walk in (Forbes)
  • No jail time for police officer who was speeding, texting at time of fatal crash (Fresno Bee)
  • Uber is paying (some) people to ditch their cars (The Verge, LA Times)
  • Northern California heat wave may bring power shutoffs (SF Chronicle)
  • Costco is thinking about building affordable housing (SF Gate)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Public Transportation

The Racist Legacy of San Diego’s Trolley Limits its Future

Ridership along this corridor was always packed whenever I rode it for school, which was why I was surprised to learn during my internship that there’s a local stereotype that nobody uses the trolley.

July 1, 2024
Streetsblog USAspeed limit

Three Ways America Could Import Europe’s New Speed Limiter Law

Want to import Europe's most exciting new safety law? Think strategically.

July 1, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesBob Blumenfield

Bus, Bike, and Walk Improvements Required by Measure HLA on Hold While Council Ponders

Council Public Works Committee hears Measure HLA items, delays implementation until at least early August. They're waiting for a first draft ordinance expected in August - four months after Measure HLA took effect.

July 1, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoWest Portal

Advocates React to Watered-Down West Portal Plan

The political 'compromise' still allows drivers to cross over the railway junction, assuring future delays and maintaining extensive conflict areas between motorists, transit vehicles, and pedestrians

July 1, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoWest Portal

Commentary: SFMTA Board Must Reject Unsafe, Driver-Centric ‘Final’ West Portal Plan

A family died. If that isn't enough to stop putting politics above safety, then the SFMTA board should be dissolved

July 1, 2024
