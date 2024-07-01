Monday’s Headlines

- Climate bond will be on November ballot (CalMatters)
- Supreme Court's Chevron decision undermines climate regulations throughout the nation (Mercury News, Grist)
- Climate data hub goes unfunded (LA Times)
- CA HSR environmentally cleared from Palmdale to Burbank (SF to LA) (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- What doom spiral? LA Metro ridership is increasing (LA Times)
- America's biggest death cult (Darrell Owens)
- Ranking the safest cities to walk in (Forbes)
- No jail time for police officer who was speeding, texting at time of fatal crash (Fresno Bee)
- Uber is paying (some) people to ditch their cars (The Verge, LA Times)
- Northern California heat wave may bring power shutoffs (SF Chronicle)
- Costco is thinking about building affordable housing (SF Gate)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF