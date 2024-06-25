Tuesday’s Headlines

- Final budget partially restores Active Transportation Program funding (CalBike)
- People for Bikes ranks cities by bike friendliness - SF, Davis, Berkeley still rank high (Outside Online)
- How traffic noise hurts children (BBC)
- Could we paint bus information right on the bus? Make it really big (Human Transit)
- Valley Rail link between San Jose and Merced breaks ground (Progressive Railroading)
- San Diego MTS approves budget that holds steady on current service levels (Mass Transit)
- Survey: SF Muni rider satisfaction is at a 20-year high (SF Examiner)
- On-demand "microtransit" in Richmond is popular; mostly used to reach BART station (Local News Matters)
- Historic maps tell deeper stories than just what's on them (The Source)
- Geothermal energy is coming (LA Times)
- Lawmakers fold, approve $400 million loan for Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant (Sacramento Bee)
- Grand jury report charges local website with creating dysfunction, toxic environment at Stockton City Hall (Local News Matters)
- Some cities are trying a new tactic to evade housing laws (CalMatters)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF