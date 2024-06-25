Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ATP funding partially restored; How traffic noise hurts kids; Muni riders are happy-ish; More

8:37 AM PDT on June 25, 2024

  • Final budget partially restores Active Transportation Program funding (CalBike)
  • People for Bikes ranks cities by bike friendliness - SF, Davis, Berkeley still rank high (Outside Online)
  • How traffic noise hurts children (BBC)
  • Could we paint bus information right on the bus? Make it really big (Human Transit)
  • Valley Rail link between San Jose and Merced breaks ground (Progressive Railroading)
  • San Diego MTS approves budget that holds steady on current service levels (Mass Transit)
  • Survey: SF Muni rider satisfaction is at a 20-year high (SF Examiner)
  • On-demand "microtransit" in Richmond is popular; mostly used to reach BART station (Local News Matters)
  • Historic maps tell deeper stories than just what's on them (The Source)
  • Geothermal energy is coming (LA Times)
  • Lawmakers fold, approve $400 million loan for Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant (Sacramento Bee)
  • Grand jury report charges local website with creating dysfunction, toxic environment at Stockton City Hall (Local News Matters)
  • Some cities are trying a new tactic to evade housing laws (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesAwards

Los Angeles Press Club Honors SGV Connect as “Best Regular Podcast” for Coverage of Arroyofest

“This podcast makes listeners feel as if they are at Arroyo Fest with in-studio commentary interspersed with on-the-scene reporting providing a variety of perspectives of the event.”

June 25, 2024
Streetsblog USAVision Zero

The People Who Design our Roads and Cars Are Both Telling the Same Deadly Lie

It's time to remake the U.S.’s allegedly data-driven approach to road safety by reinventing our understanding of the crash data that informs it all.

June 25, 2024
Streetsblog Los Angelespretextual stops

In Pursuit that Left Two Dead, Rookie Driver Officer Coached on Everything but Public Safety

How LAPD's lack of transparency around pursuits makes addressing safety more difficult

June 25, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesOpen Streets

CicLAvia South L.A. Western Avenue – Open Thread

Yesterday CicLAvia South L.A. opened five miles of Western Avenue from Century Boulevard to Exposition Boulevard

June 25, 2024
Streetsblog USABicycling

Has Your City Passed the ‘Bikeability Tipping Point’?

A whopping 183 U.S. cities have built enough bike-friendly streets that their residents just want more of them. Is yours one of them — and if not, will it do what it takes to get there?

June 25, 2024
See all posts