Join Us for the Streetsblog SF/CAL Milestone Anniversary Party on 9/12

Streetsblog California is turning 10 this year, and Streetsblog San Francisco is turning 15. Happy birthday to us!

11:00 AM PDT on June 14, 2024

On Thursday, September 12, Streetsblog California and Streetsblog San Francisco will host a joint anniversary party at Manny’s in the Mission, 3092 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103 from 6 to 8 p.m. To join us, click here! Tickets are available on a sliding scale. There’s a suggested donation of $100 - this is a fundraiser as well as a celebration - but we want anyone who wants to join us to be there.

Streetsblog California is turning ten, and Melanie Curry has been the only editor that site has ever had. Streetsblog San Francisco is turning fifteen this year with Roger Rudick serving as editor for over half of that time.

So we’re not just celebrating our website’s anniversaries, but the years of hard work, journalism and advocacy that Rudick and Curry have brought to Streetsblog.

The host committee for the anniversary party includes a team of advocates: Dan Crosby, Terra Curtis, Ian Grffitihs, Nick Josefowitz, Carter Lavin, Adina Levin, Matt Lewis, and Jeanie Ward-Waller. It also includes the staff and board of the California Streets Initiative: myself, Roger, Melanie, Terra, Dan and Jeanie as well as Brian Addison, Abby Arnold, Chris Greenspon, Steve Horn, Joe Linton, Marven Norman, Pedro Peterson, Carter Rubin, James Sinclair, Sahra Sulaiman, and Jonathan Weiss.

We’re still looking for sponsors for the event itself and advertisers for our program. If you’re interested, or know someone else who might be, let me know at damien@streetsblog.org. Or if you’d like to help us spread the word about the event as a member of the host committee, also feel free to drop me an e-mail.

