Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

What are Class III bikeways? Who's really to blame for traffic deaths? Zero emission trucks and vans are on the rise; More

8:36 AM PDT on June 7, 2024

Image: Calbike

  • What are Class III bikeways, anyway, and how do they affect bike riders? (Calbike)
  • Who's to blame for rising traffic deaths? (LA Times)
  • Amtrak completes accessibility improvements at Bay Area stations (Mass Transit)
  • Take public transit to Bay Area Juneteenth celebrations (The Bay Link)
  • CityNerd gives out NIMBY awards (YouTube)
  • One in six new trucks and vans in CA are zero-emission vehicles, double over last year (Governor Gavin Newsom, Sacramento Bee)
  • Despite promises of "jobs," neighborhoods lose out to warehouses (LA Times)
  • Federal infrastructure funding is not reaching the communities who need it most (Union of Concerned Scientists)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

