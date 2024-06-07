Friday’s Headlines

- What are Class III bikeways, anyway, and how do they affect bike riders? (Calbike)
- Who's to blame for rising traffic deaths? (LA Times)
- Amtrak completes accessibility improvements at Bay Area stations (Mass Transit)
- Take public transit to Bay Area Juneteenth celebrations (The Bay Link)
- CityNerd gives out NIMBY awards (YouTube)
- One in six new trucks and vans in CA are zero-emission vehicles, double over last year (Governor Gavin Newsom, Sacramento Bee)
- Despite promises of "jobs," neighborhoods lose out to warehouses (LA Times)
- Federal infrastructure funding is not reaching the communities who need it most (Union of Concerned Scientists)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF