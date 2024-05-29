Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Bike-friendly bills; We're all roadkill; Does "walk score" really say much about an area? BART's crisis intervention specialists; More

8:20 AM PDT on May 29, 2024

Construction crews install overhead wire to electrify Caltrain rail line. Image: Caltrain

  • Bike-friendly bills at the midpoint (CalBike)
  • We're all roadkill (Slate)
  • A peek inside LA Metro's free "adopt-a bike" program (The Source)
  • Does an area's "walk score" really describe its walkability? (Fehr & Peers)
  • A morning with BART's Crisis Intervention Specialists (KQED)
  • LA Metro to test "tap-out" fare pay system to discourage fare evasion (LAist)
  • SF to get $3.4B from FTA for downtown rail hub (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Muni head Jeffrey Tumlin on the hot seat… for being anti-car (SF Standard)
  • Where legislators are at odds with Newsom on budget (Sacramento Bee)
  • Millions in US face extreme heat (The Guardian)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Legislation

Legislative Update: Bike-Friendly Bills at the Midpoint

The team at the California Bicycle Coalition tracks bills that affect active transportation.

May 29, 2024
Active Transportation Program

How Bad Is Newsom’s Proposed Cut to the Active Transportation Program? Awful.

It would have zeroed out the entirety of Cycle 7 - but the legislature has rejected the cuts.

May 29, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoAmtrak

Commentary: Will California Ever Go All-in on Intercity Rail?

Some thoughts and takeaways from my recent odysseys with Amtrak

May 29, 2024
See all posts