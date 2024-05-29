Wednesday’s Headlines

- Bike-friendly bills at the midpoint (CalBike)
- We're all roadkill (Slate)
- A peek inside LA Metro's free "adopt-a bike" program (The Source)
- Does an area's "walk score" really describe its walkability? (Fehr & Peers)
- A morning with BART's Crisis Intervention Specialists (KQED)
- LA Metro to test "tap-out" fare pay system to discourage fare evasion (LAist)
- SF to get $3.4B from FTA for downtown rail hub (Smart Cities Dive)
- Muni head Jeffrey Tumlin on the hot seat… for being anti-car (SF Standard)
- Where legislators are at odds with Newsom on budget (Sacramento Bee)
- Closing prisons would help balance the budget (California Budget and Policy Center)
- Millions in US face extreme heat (The Guardian)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF