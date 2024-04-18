Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

CA youth speak out on climate: How LA Metro plans to spend $ from canceled 710 freeway; Watch out, illegal SF parkers, tickets are coming; More

8:10 AM PDT on April 18, 2024

Photo: Donald Shoup

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

State Capitol Updates

Legislators Tackle AV, School Zone Safety

Are AVs freight trucks ready to be deployed on California roads with no one in them?

April 17, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesGreen Line Extension

Metro Looks to Approve Torrance C Line Extension Alignment

Selecting the relatively low-cost hybrid alternative should help the oft-delayed South Bay C Line extension move a step closer to reality

April 17, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Road project leaves Half Moon Bay residents without access; Kern County residents concerned about a carbon capture plan; Who works from home in the Bay Area? More

April 17, 2024
See all posts