Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Protests shut down roads, bridges; Data comes in on "turbo" roundabout; What we've learned from 8 years of scooters; More

8:30 AM PDT on April 16, 2024

Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • Protests shut down bridges, highways (SF Standard, East Bay Times, KRON, Patch)
  • South Bay's "turbo" roundabout saw more crashes, no fatalities or serious injuries (Mercury News)
  • E-bikes are growing up (Spectrum)
  • Minnesota is giving out e-bike incentives (hello, California?) (CBS)
  • Eight years into the scooter experiment, what have we learned? (Grist)
  • Brightline high-speed rail on East Coast sells its $1.2 billion debt (Bloomberg)
  • Planning for accessibility: proximity is more important than mobility (Planetizen)
  • Climate change is driving demand for predatory loans (Guardian)
  • Thirty beautiful bike rides (Momentum)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

