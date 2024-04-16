Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Protests shut down roads, bridges; Data comes in on "turbo" roundabout; What we've learned from 8 years of scooters; More
SEE IT: How Much (Or How Little) Driving Is Going on in America’s Top Metros
Check it out: The lowest-mileage region isn't the one you'd think.
‘The Bike Is the Cure’: New Congressional Bike Caucus Chair Mike Thompson Reps Northern CA
Meet the incoming co-chair of the congressional bike caucus — and learn more about how he's getting other legislators riding.
Monday’s Headlines
Why drivers block sidewalks instead of parking in their garages; Santa Rose police easily nab distracted drivers; Cars are $$$$; EV owners are making electricity cheaper for everyone; More
CA High-Speed Rail Takes a Step Towards Acquiring Trains
The contract calls for two prototype trainsets for testing to be delivered by 2028, and four trainsets to be used on the "early operating segment" between Merced and Bakersfield, ready between 2030 and 2033.