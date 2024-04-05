Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Climate crisis costs estimated; Guerrilla bus stop benches spur city to install official ones; Cities are spending on streets and roads, but conditions are deteriorating anyway; More

8:56 AM PDT on April 5, 2024

More than half the BLAST program is unfinished. Compton Avenue in Watts. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Study: Climate crisis will cost LA $$ billions (LA Times)
  • Guerrilla bus stop benches spur Berkeley to install official ones (NBC)
  • Avenal to conduct a walk audit (Your Central Valley)
  • SMART expects strong ridership increases (Press Democrat)
  • Sonoma highway interchange to get a roundabout (Caltrans, Sonoma News)
  • Bay Area monthly transportation stats (Bay Link)
  • Report: Cities are taking care of street and road maintenance, but conditions are still deteriorating (Courthouse News)
  • Governor, legislature get a start on dealing with state budget deficit (LA Times, CapRadio)
  • San Francisco sent homeless people away, but doesn't know where to (SF Standard)
  • Lawsuit challenges federal grant to keep California's last nuclear reactor going (AP News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

