Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

People hate car-free cities, until they live in one; FHWA has some spare change for bike/ped projects; How CEQA can hamper electric rail; More

8:42 AM PDT on March 21, 2024

A photoshopped rendering of an electric Caltrain. Image: Bay Rail Alliance

  • People hate the idea of a car-free city, until they live in one (Wired)
  • FHWA has $45m for projects to improve bike and pedestrian safety (Traffic Technology Today)
  • Why is it so hard to get a speed hump in LA? (LA Times)
  • A national approach to transit (Reece Martin)
  • How environmental rules can hamper electric rail (Californians for Electric Rail)
  • Biden touts high-speed rail between CA and Las Vegas (LA Times)
  • Capitalism can't solve climate change (Time)
  • CARB's Low Carbon Fuel Standards and the mirage of biofuels (Random Lengths News)
  • Newsom, legislative leaders announce budget agreement (Sacramento Bee, CalMatters)
  • BART Inspector General finds 3 employees who claimed to work but never did (SF Chronicle)
  • State agencies will no longer report telework data (Sacramento Bee)
  • More on agreement with automaker on CA clean-car rules (Politico)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesFreeways

Metro FY24-25 Preliminary Capital Budget: Transit Construction Cut 30 Percent, Highway Expansion Holding Steady

Proposed annual Metro highway expansion construction would hold at about $600M, while transit construction would decrease about 30 percent - from $2.24B to $1.56B

March 20, 2024
Streetsblog USAEnforcement

Is Automated Enforcement Making U.S. Cities Safer or Just Raising Revenue?

Cities should treat automated enforcement as a temporary tool as they build out holistically safe places.

March 20, 2024
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Last year was hottest ever, but Caltrans will keep expanding highways; Full passenger service returns to San Clemente; More

March 20, 2024
See all posts