Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Low Carbon Fuel Stnd could lock in fossil fuel subsidies; 20 years of Complete Streets; Why so hard to build housing near transit? More

8:45 AM PDT on March 13, 2024

Rolland Curtis Gardens in Los Angeles received a $4m grant to build 70 units of affordable housing and active transportation programming. Photo from AHSC annual report

  • CARB's Low Carbon Fuel Standard could lock in fossil fuel subsidies for a long time (Earthjustice)
  • We need e-bikes as a climate and mobility solution (ITDP)
  • Twenty years of Complete Streets (Smart Growth America)
  • National League of Cities launches mapping tool to support transit improvements (Transportation Today)
  • Feds award $900m to LA area for transit expansion projects (KTLA)
  • CA could require robotaxi companies to share more data (GovTech)
  • Congress to consider funding for high-speed rail (KXAN)
  • How the US tax code drives higher transportation emissions (GreenBiz)
  • The quiet work trees do for the planet (Time)
  • Why is it so hard to build housing near transit stops? (Route Fifty)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Save the Date for the Streetsblog Anniversary Party in September

Streetsblog California is turning 10 this year, and Streetsblog San Francisco is turning 15 years old. Happy birthday to us!

March 13, 2024
High-Speed Rail

CA High-Speed Rail Hearings: Progress, Plans, and Responding to Critics

The goal remains to complete an initial operating segment of electrified high-speed rail in the Central Valley between 2030 and 2033.

March 13, 2024
Streetsblog USAImpaired Driving

Drowsy Driving Deaths May Be 10x More Frequent Than Official Stats Show

Why are so many Americans driving tired — and what will it take to get them to wake up or choose another mode?

March 13, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoFire Department

Bridging Bicycle Promotion and Emergency Response

Some Dutch advice on dealing with fire department concerns about bike lanes

March 13, 2024
