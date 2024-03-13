Wednesday’s Headlines
Low Carbon Fuel Stnd could lock in fossil fuel subsidies; 20 years of Complete Streets; Why so hard to build housing near transit? More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
Save the Date for the Streetsblog Anniversary Party in September
Streetsblog California is turning 10 this year, and Streetsblog San Francisco is turning 15 years old. Happy birthday to us!
CA High-Speed Rail Hearings: Progress, Plans, and Responding to Critics
The goal remains to complete an initial operating segment of electrified high-speed rail in the Central Valley between 2030 and 2033.
Peter Flax: ‘Cyclist Strength Comes from Unity’
The writer's new book, "Live to Ride: Finding Joy and Meaning on a Bicycle," is a broad look at bike riding with one common theme: we must come together.
Drowsy Driving Deaths May Be 10x More Frequent Than Official Stats Show
Why are so many Americans driving tired — and what will it take to get them to wake up or choose another mode?
Bridging Bicycle Promotion and Emergency Response
Some Dutch advice on dealing with fire department concerns about bike lanes