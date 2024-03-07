Thursday’s Headlines
Voters approve LA's Measure HLA for bike and bus lanes; Some passenger rail service returns to dan Clemente area; What Bay Area residents want in terms of transportation; More
More from Streetsblog California
CARB Announces Planning, Clean Transportation Grants
The programs are aimed at helping communities work together, make decisions and prioritize clean transportation projects they want to see, and then plan for those projects to be completed.
How to Find America’s Missing Bus Shelters
America is full of sorry bus stops — but advocates and agencies don't always know exactly how many need some TLC. A new study used the power of AI to fill that gap.
Awesome Bike Lanes Coming to El Cerrito
San Pablo Avenue around El Cerrito Del Norte BART is getting some kick-ass bike infrastructure. Is this the first step towards making the length of San Pablo a street that's safe for all?
CalBike Summit Preview: Complete Streets Bill Would Require Caltrans to Implement Its Own Policies
Caltrans districts and local cities have bike and pedestrian safety plans, but too often Caltrans uses excuses - including cost and delay - to avoid following them. This bill would stop that practice.