Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Voters approve LA's Measure HLA for bike and bus lanes; Some passenger rail service returns to dan Clemente area; What Bay Area residents want in terms of transportation; More

8:43 AM PST on March 7, 2024

Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Voters approve measure to support bike and bus lanes in LA (LA Times)
  • What Bay Area residents want transportation-wise (KQED)
  • Bay Area: Caltrans district wants to hear from you about public transit (The Bay Link)
  • Some Amtrak service to resume along San Clemente tracks (LA Times, PR Newswire)
  • More on new railway cars for San Joaquin route (Railway Age)
  • Unitrans' 100 millionth rider gets a lifetime pass (now she can never move away from Davis) (UC Davis)
  • San Bernardino Transit Center is a key connector for buses, trains in Inland Empire (The Sun)
  • More on new Transit Equity tool (Local News Matters)
  • Santa Monica plans police crackdown on traffic violations (Santa Monica Lookout)
  • There's a black market for greenhouse gas-emitting refrigerants (New York Times)

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

CA Air Resources Board (CARB)

CARB Announces Planning, Clean Transportation Grants

The programs are aimed at helping communities work together, make decisions and prioritize clean transportation projects they want to see, and then plan for those projects to be completed.

March 8, 2024
Streetsblog USABus Stops

How to Find America’s Missing Bus Shelters

America is full of sorry bus stops — but advocates and agencies don't always know exactly how many need some TLC. A new study used the power of AI to fill that gap.

March 7, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoEl Cerrito

Awesome Bike Lanes Coming to El Cerrito

San Pablo Avenue around El Cerrito Del Norte BART is getting some kick-ass bike infrastructure. Is this the first step towards making the length of San Pablo a street that's safe for all?

March 7, 2024
Caltrans

CalBike Summit Preview: Complete Streets Bill Would Require Caltrans to Implement Its Own Policies

Caltrans districts and local cities have bike and pedestrian safety plans, but too often Caltrans uses excuses - including cost and delay - to avoid following them. This bill would stop that practice.

March 7, 2024
