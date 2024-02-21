Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:51 AM PST on February 21, 2024

Valencia’s center-running bike lane. Photo: Daniel Owens

  • SF's Valencia Bike Lane Will Remain for One Year at Least (SFChron)
  • Merchants Threaten to Sue Valencia (SFChronSFExaminerMissionLocal)
  • LAT Editorial: City HLA Fear-Mongering Misses What's Really Scary: Unsafe Streets
  • Why Is Fresno on the List of Worst Freeways (Fresno Bee)
  • Commentary: Oil Shill Still Hates High Speed Rail (OCRegister)
  • California's Budget Is a Mess, Worse than Gav Expected (SacBee)
  • Enviros Calling for a national moratorium on building new highway lanes (WaPo)
  • Mainstream Media Reporting On Climate Harms Of Freeway Expansion (NRDC)
  • Rain Update (EastBayTimes, SacBee, Union-Tribune, KTLA)

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USATechnology

Opinion: How Letting Bikes ‘Talk’ To Cars Can Save Lives

February 21, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoTransit Advocacy

Seamless Bay Area Marks Progress Towards Transit Integration

February 21, 2024
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more
Streetsblog Los AngelesSGV Connect

SGV Connect 121: El Monte and South El Monte, with ActiveSGV and Libros Monte

Podcast features ActiveSGV's David Diaz on various multimodal/complete streets projects - and Pedro Gonzales on Libros Monte and Mt. SAC's El Centro: Latinx Student Program The post SGV Connect 121: El Monte and South El Monte, with ActiveSGV and Libros Monte appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.

February 20, 2024
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

February 20, 2024
See all posts