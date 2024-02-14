Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

8:19 AM PST on February 14, 2024

  • Sen. Weiner on His Bill to Add Speed Limit Tech to Cars (Oaklandside)
  • Massive Nationwide Strike for Uber/Lyft Today (CNN, LAT)
  • New Report Shows Disparities In Who Gets Arrested in LA County (LAT)
  • San Diego Approves Crackdown on Vendors (Union-Tribune)
  • Why Do Candidates Who Preach Conservation Send Us So Much Mail? (East Bay Times)
  • Storms Are Coming Back, Up and Down the Coast...(Examiner, Union-Tribune)
  • ...Which Is Great News for Our Snowpack... (Examiner, LAT)
  • ...Bad News for Highways (East Bay Times)

Streetsblog USAVision Zero

Messaging About Vision Zero Matters — Here’s How To Do It Better

Cities across the U.S. are embracing "safe systems" approaches. But are they prepared to sell their residents on those game-changing strategies — much less involve them as meaningful partners?

February 14, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesTransit Security

Metro Report: MacArthur Park Station Music is Almost Loud Enough to Harm Employee Hearing

February 14, 2024
Legislation

New Bills Want to Regulate, Restrict E-bike Riding

Training is important, but requiring a license to ride a e-bike would have other negative consequences.

February 13, 2024
