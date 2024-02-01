Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Caltrans offers 1950s-style false hope on freeway challenges; Nature needs investment; Public transit is part of America's DNA; More

8:34 AM PST on February 1, 2024

Image: Rémi Jouan via Wikimedia Commons

  • Caltrans offering 1950s-style false hope for I-80's challenges (NRDC)
  • California nature needs investment on par with energy and transit (Capitol Weekly)
  • Public transit is in America's DNA (The Urbanist)
  • VTA drops eminent domain suit for property near future BART station (Mercury News)
  • San Diego's MTS to add patrols, lighting, hotline to improve transit safety (NBC San Diego)
  • How parking reform is transforming US cities for the better (Yale)
  • Do we have to rebuild guardrails now because people are buying heavier cars? (AP)
  • Caltrans releases plans for bike lane on busy El Camino Real in Palo Alto (Palo Alto Online)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

