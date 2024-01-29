Skip to Content
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:18 AM PST on January 29, 2024

  • SoCal Gets Millions in Federal Transportation Funds (CBS2)
  • Landslide Forces Closure of Rail Between OC/SD (Register)
  • DT Sacramento Struggling with Impacts of Working Remotely (SacBee)
  • LA Metro Being Slammed for Slashing Open Streets Budget (Daily News)
  • More on S.F. Suing Over Robo Taxi Rollout (IOT)
  • Disneyland Plans "Takeover" of Some Anaheim Public Streets (LAT)
  • More Flooding Coming This Week for San Diego (Union-Tribune)
  • New Ghost Bike Memorial Rises in San Diego (CBS8)
  • Taller Vehicles More Likely to Kill with Victims 22% More Likely to Die for Every 10-centimeter Increase in Hood Height (Economics of Transportation)

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesSGV Connect

ActiveSGV Calls for L.A. County to Fund Eaton Wash Greenway

January 26, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

LA resolved to end traffic deaths, but instead they have doubled - and CA roads are only getting worse for pedestrians; LA Councilmember calls for pause on Dodger gondola; CA is saving cow poop for the climate; More

January 26, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoFreeway Widenings

MTC Backs Off Highway Widening After Outpouring of Community Opposition

It was a clear signal that Bay Area voters want transformational investments in safe, reliable, and accessible transportation for all, not status quo proposals that reflect outdated thinking at odds with our region’s climate and equity values.

January 26, 2024
