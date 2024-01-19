Skip to Content
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:37 AM PST on January 19, 2024

  • Change in Leadership for CAHSR (Fresno Bee)
  • Why State Lawmaker Wants to Merge Transit Agencies (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Plans to Move San Rafael Transit Center (MarinIJ)
  • San Diego Streets Deteriorating. Here's Where It's the Worst (Union-Trib)
  • Neighbors Feel Left Out of Bike Planning in Glendale (Crescent Valley Weekly)
  • Oakland Pays Out $6.5 Million Settlement to Cyclist Hurt in Crash (Oaklandside)
  • Huntington Beach PD Going After Bike Thieves (Santa Ana News)
  • Parking Changes to Belmont Shore in Long Beach (LBPost)
  • One in Five Offices Vacant in California (OC Register)
  • Northern California To Get Hammered by Rain (SacBee)

