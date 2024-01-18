Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Report: Transportation is Still the Leading Source of U.S. Emissions — And Not Just From Tailpipes
The transport sector still leads the nation in greenhouse gas emissions — but that's not all.
Turnbull Canyon Road Grade Separation Construction Underway Soon, Includes Ped/Bike Bridge
The bridges will be built over the Union Pacific tracks where many cut through for a reprieve from the area’s busy arterials The post Turnbull Canyon Road Grade Separation Construction Underway Soon, Includes Ped/Bike Bridge appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.
Ballona Creek Path Extension Projects Gaining Momentum
Yes, extending the Ballona Creek path upstream is feasible. Yes, it's costly enough that Los Angeles and Culver City will likely need external grant funding.