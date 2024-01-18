Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

10:11 AM PST on January 18, 2024

  • LAT Endorses Measure HLA - Healthy Streets L.A.
  • After Deadly Crash Sac. Fixes Road. Why Isn't This Normal? (SacBee)
  • Landslides Cause Closure of Beach Path in OC (Register)
  • Global Warming/Extreme Weather Continues as Science Predicted (SFGate)
  • Charts on the California Exodus (MercNews)
  • Yosemite Traffic is Terrible, so Let's Cut the Bus? (SFGate)
  • Construction Workers Sought For Brightline Vegas High-Speed Rail Construction (KTLA)
  • American Public Transportation Association: Fund Transit and Passenger Rail (Railway Age)
  • Long Beach Wants Healthier Airport (LB Post)

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAClimate Change

Report: Transportation is Still the Leading Source of U.S. Emissions — And Not Just From Tailpipes

The transport sector still leads the nation in greenhouse gas emissions — but that's not all.

January 18, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesSGV Connect

Turnbull Canyon Road Grade Separation Construction Underway Soon, Includes Ped/Bike Bridge

The bridges will be built over the Union Pacific tracks where many cut through for a reprieve from the area’s busy arterials The post Turnbull Canyon Road Grade Separation Construction Underway Soon, Includes Ped/Bike Bridge appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.

January 17, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesBike Walk Paths

Ballona Creek Path Extension Projects Gaining Momentum

Yes, extending the Ballona Creek path upstream is feasible. Yes, it's costly enough that Los Angeles and Culver City will likely need external grant funding.

January 17, 2024
See all posts