Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:05 AM PST on January 17, 2024

Image: Brightline West

  • Brightline West L.A.-Vegas High-Speed Rail Expected To Hire 11,000 Workers (ABC7)
  • Santa Barbara Approves Vision Zero Plan (KSBY)
  • Consolidation or Coordination of S.F. Transit? (SFExaminerDailyJournal)
  • A Look Inside LB's Massive Bridge Replacement Project (Longbeachize)
  • Jeanie Ward-Waller Back at Calbike (Calbike)
  • Op/Ed: Newsom's Budget Disaster for Climate (OC Register)
  • Uber Shutting Down Booze Delivery Service Drizly. (Axios)
  • Encintas Approves $1.1 Million in Road Safety Improvements (Coast News)
  • COVID Spiking in California in 2024 (SacBee)
  • Not Even Golf Courses Safe from Rogue Drivers (Fresno Bee)

