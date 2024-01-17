Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Ballona Creek Path Extension Projects Gaining Momentum
Yes, extending the Ballona Creek path upstream is feasible. Yes, it's costly enough that Los Angeles and Culver City will likely need external grant funding.
More Carnage, More Speeding, But still No Road Diet on Franklin
Despite the ongoing crashes, the most potent tool to reduce automobile speeds remains off the table. Local advocates are outraged The post More Carnage, More Speeding, But still No Road Diet on Franklin appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.
Attempt to Undermine VMT Rules Becomes a Bill to Study Their Use Instead
The California Environmental Quality Act added Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT) as a way to measure transportation impacts, and sprawl supporters are unhappy about it.