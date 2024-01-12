Friday’s Headlines
How states can lead the way on climate-smart transportation; More on shrinking climate funds in Newsom's proposed budget; The only bus service to Yosemite is on the verge of disappearing; More
More from Streetsblog California
Alhambra Locals Get Another Month to Review City’s Bike/Ped Plan
The release of the final plan just a few days before it was set to be adopted riled some Alhambra residents, but city officials say the sooner it’s voted on, the sooner they can seek funding
Advocates to MTC: NO MORE WIDENING
All the major advocacy groups want to make it clear to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission: they won't support a regional measure that includes freeway widening
Governor Newsom’s “Climate Commitment” Does Not Include Active Transportation
The state is committed to climate investments, but one of its best climate programs - the ATP - is apparently dispensable
Bad News for Berkeley Advocates: Rigel Robinson Resigns from City Council
And he's pulling out of mayoral race, citing continual harassment.