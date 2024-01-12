Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

How states can lead the way on climate-smart transportation; More on shrinking climate funds in Newsom's proposed budget; The only bus service to Yosemite is on the verge of disappearing; More

8:34 AM PST on January 12, 2024

  • How states could lead the way on climate-smart transportation (RMI)
  • More on climate funds shrinking in Governor's budget proposal (Smart Cities Dive)
  • California Bicycle Coalition's response to Governor's proposed budget
  • The corporations weaponizing trust to obstruct climate action (The Lever)
  • The climate costs of war (The Guardian)
  • USEPA should grant waiver on California's clean cars rule for health and climate reasons (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • The only bus service to Yosemite Park is on the verge of disappearing (Fresno Bee)
  • Transit agencies are adopting real-time tech to improve connections, reliability (Gov Tech)
  • Listen: What's the current status of California's high-speed rail program? (KQED)
  • Flood farmland, save the water system - for everyone (Fresnoland)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

