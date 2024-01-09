Tuesday’s Headlines
Actually, slowing traffic speeds can reduce emissions; Prioritize sustainable transportation; CA hopes to "solve" congestion (rather than emissions) using AI; More
More from Streetsblog California
Senate Transportation Committee Recap: Transit Consolidation Bill Pulled
Also, a bill from Senator Blakespear to reduce delays for building safer bike lanes along the California coast returns
Bill to Consolidate all Bay Area Transit Agencies?
Seamless Bay Area, chief advocacy group for transit rationalization and coordination, has pushed for a regional network manager, an umbrella organization, to make transit appear unified and "seamless" for users. A new bill seemingly aims to take that a step further and fully consolidate the 27 transit agencies. Seamless Bay Area gives its take.
Eyes on the Street: Parking Protected Bike Lanes on Variel
Recent road diet parking-protected bike lanes connect residential developments to the G Line bike/walk path
Are Boomers to Blame for America’s Dirty Transportation System — And Can They Fix It?
We spoke with one Baby Boomer says his generation needs to step up to end climate change — and he's got some advice.