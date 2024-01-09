Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Actually, slowing traffic speeds can reduce emissions; Prioritize sustainable transportation; CA hopes to "solve" congestion (rather than emissions) using AI; More

8:41 AM PST on January 9, 2024

Image: BART

  • Year in review: Most talked-about planning issues in 2023 (Planetizen)
  • Slowing down traffic can cut emissions (Policy Options)
  • How three states are fighting transportation ghg emissions (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Applying a sustainable transportation strategy (Planetizen)
  • Santa Barbara grapples with how to measure, lower vehicle miles traveled (Noozhawk)
  • California hopes to "solve congestion" using AI (why not use it instead to "solve emissions"?) (LA Times)
  • Car dominance is a choice. There are alternatives (Carter Lavin)
  • Bigger cars are just bad for every reason (Marketplace)
  • California law now lets bike riders proceed through signals when pedestrians get the go-ahead (Velo)
  • BART has finally gotten rid of its no-bikes-on-escalators rule - Watch the how-to video! (Patch)
  • Santa Monica installs new four-way stops (Santa Monica Next)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

State Capitol Updates

Senate Transportation Committee Recap: Transit Consolidation Bill Pulled

Also, a bill from Senator Blakespear to reduce delays for building safer bike lanes along the California coast returns

January 10, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoPublic Transportation

Bill to Consolidate all Bay Area Transit Agencies?

Seamless Bay Area, chief advocacy group for transit rationalization and coordination, has pushed for a regional network manager, an umbrella organization, to make transit appear unified and "seamless" for users. A new bill seemingly aims to take that a step further and fully consolidate the 27 transit agencies. Seamless Bay Area gives its take.

January 9, 2024
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

Are Boomers to Blame for America’s Dirty Transportation System — And Can They Fix It?

We spoke with one Baby Boomer says his generation needs to step up to end climate change — and he's got some advice.

January 9, 2024
See all posts