Thursday’s Headlines
DMV hasn't been tracking AV crash liability at all; King City is doing it right, building "traffic gardens" to teach kids about safety; LAO says (drum roll) gas tax revenue will diminish - but we knew that would happen; More
More from Streetsblog California
Highway Expansion Project Not Approved by California Transportation Commission
Adding another lane won't reduce congestion, yet Caltrans keeps doing it, and the CTC usually approves the money for it. There's too little discussion of alternatives.
SFMTA Opens Possibility of Building Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia
The proverbial chickens are coming home to roost on Valencia
Eyes on the Street: Pasadena’s New Cordova Street Bike Lanes
Pasadena's 1.5-mile long Cordova Street Complete Streets project includes about 0.9 mile of new road diet bike lanes between Lake Avenue and Arroyo Parkway
We Need Streetsblog California if the State Will Ever Reach Its Own Climate Goals (…So Donate Today!)
it’s crucial to have a watchdog that understands how planning and transportation decisions made by our state government impact the quality of our air and environment in general.