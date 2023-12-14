Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

DMV hasn't been tracking AV crash liability at all; King City is doing it right, building "traffic gardens" to teach kids about safety; LAO says (drum roll) gas tax revenue will diminish - but we knew that would happen; More

8:54 AM PST on December 14, 2023

The King City Traffic Garden, located on the corner of Bedford Avenue and San Antonio Drive, is a place where children can learn the rules of the road and practice their bicycling and driving skills. (Photo: TAMC)

  • California DMV stopped tracking AV crash liability several years ago (SF Examiner)
  • A model to follow: King City inaugurates "traffic gardens" for youth education on traffic safety (King City Rustler)
  • California youth are suing the EPA over climate change (NPR)
  • LAO report: As has long been predicted, gas tax revenue will diminish in the future (Cal Matters, Courthouse News)
  • John Oliver on freight trains
  • Metrolink's system needs upgrades, so it will shut down for 4 days over the holidays (KTLA)
  • Federal Safe Streets for All program awards $139 million to California projects (Senator Padilla)
  • Long, traffic-choked commutes affect lower income people the most (LA Times)
  • Pasadena approves a plan for fossil-fuel-free energy (LAist)
  • Interview with Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris (Urban Land)
  • COP28 agreement signals the "beginning of the end" of the fossil fuel era, says the UN

Freeways

Highway Expansion Project Not Approved by California Transportation Commission

Adding another lane won't reduce congestion, yet Caltrans keeps doing it, and the CTC usually approves the money for it. There's too little discussion of alternatives.

December 14, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoValencia

SFMTA Opens Possibility of Building Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia

The proverbial chickens are coming home to roost on Valencia

December 14, 2023
Streetsblog California

We Need Streetsblog California if the State Will Ever Reach Its Own Climate Goals (…So Donate Today!)

it’s crucial to have a watchdog that understands how planning and transportation decisions made by our state government impact the quality of our air and environment in general.

December 13, 2023
