Wednesday’s Headlines

New Two-Way Protected Bikeway in Medford, Oregon
Streetsblog L.A. Editor Joe Linton shares worthwhile bike, bus, and walk features spotted during a recent trip to Medford, Oregon
Oakland DOT Releases Lakeshore Ave. Protected Bike Lane Plans
Oakland is finally moving forward with a protected bike lane project on the east side of Lake Merritt. But questions remain
Reader Roundup: What the Demise of the Inter-city Bus Station Means for Passengers
Here are just a few of the horror stories we heard from readers who are struggling with the inter-city bus industry's latest push for "curbside" loading.
Eyes on the Street: North Hills Traffic Circle Under Construction
StreetsLA is building a new 60-foot-diameter traffic circle at the intersection of Parthenia Place and Columbus Avenue in the central San Fernando Valley community of North Hills. The project includes a short bikeway.