Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Daylighting saves lives; Sweeping homeless encampments helps no one; The saga of BART ridership; More

8:39 AM PST on November 29, 2023

Photo by Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • "Daylighting" intersections saves lives. More cities should do it (Bloomberg)
  • The saga of BART's pandemic ridership (KQED)
  • AC Transit seeks public input on better bus service (Patch)
  • A deep dive into USDOT's GHG performance measure (Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • A single block in Albany, CA, tests how to get off natural gas (Utility Dive)
  • Clearing out homeless encampments helps no one (AP)
  • Can ADUs help solve the housing crisis? (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

More from Streetsblog California

Oregon

New Two-Way Protected Bikeway in Medford, Oregon

Streetsblog L.A. Editor Joe Linton shares worthwhile bike, bus, and walk features spotted during a recent trip to Medford, Oregon

November 29, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Oakland DOT Releases Lakeshore Ave. Protected Bike Lane Plans

Oakland is finally moving forward with a protected bike lane project on the east side of Lake Merritt. But questions remain

November 29, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Eyes on the Street: North Hills Traffic Circle Under Construction

StreetsLA is building a new 60-foot-diameter traffic circle at the intersection of Parthenia Place and Columbus Avenue in the central San Fernando Valley community of North Hills. The project includes a short bikeway.

November 29, 2023
