Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
CA's long road to complete streets; Fare-capping can increase ridership; CA's focus on encouraging EVs looks really good to federal funders; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Safety Is “Top Priority” for Caltrans?
It doesn't show.
Metro to Restore and Increase Light Rail Service on December 10
Metro A and E Line light rail peak hour frequency will increase to every 8 minutes from every 10 minutes and add more midday, weekend, and late night trains on A, C, E, and K Lines
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
List: The States With the Best – And Worst — Transportation Policies
Which states have adopted policies that require their transportation officials to make choices that reduce emissions and make roads more equitable – and which are doing the exact opposite?
Are BART Safety Initiatives Starting to Pay Off?
New data implies trains are delayed less frequently due to police incidents