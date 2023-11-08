Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

CA's long road to complete streets; Fare-capping can increase ridership; CA's focus on encouraging EVs looks really good to federal funders; More

7:58 AM PST on November 8, 2023

  • California's long road to complete streets (CalBike)
  • Fare-capping policies could increase transit ridership (Governing)
  • Southwest Fresno residents frustrated with continuing attempts to industrialize the area (Fresnoland)
  • CA's EV program ranks it at the top for climate-friendly transportation… and federal dollars (Bloomberg)
  • MTC asking for input on its study of tolling Bay Area freeway lanes (ABC7)
  • Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins on leadership and walk-up songs (The Source)
  • School buses can be batteries during blackouts (NY Times)
  • What it really costs to drive into Manhattan (The Atlantic)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Safety

Safety Is “Top Priority” for Caltrans?

It doesn't show.

November 9, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesRail

Metro to Restore and Increase Light Rail Service on December 10

Metro A and E Line light rail peak hour frequency will increase to every 8 minutes from every 10 minutes and add more midday, weekend, and late night trains on A, C, E, and K Lines

November 8, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoSafety

Are BART Safety Initiatives Starting to Pay Off?

New data implies trains are delayed less frequently due to police incidents

November 8, 2023
