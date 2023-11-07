Tuesday Headlines
CAPTI falling short on promise; Transit havoc in SF, LA; Rail service expands between LA-Santa Barbara; How Fresno will spend its infra grant; More
More from Streetsblog California
CAPTI Falls Short of its Climate Promise
The Climate Action Plan for Transportation Infrastructure (CAPTI) is meant to help decarbonize California’s transportation systems. But the state continues to devote the bulk of its transportation budget to projects that encourage car travel.
SFMTA’s Own Video Punks Valencia Bike Lane, Highlights Agency Incompetence
It’s hard to believe the Valencia "educational" video isn’t intentional self-parody.
What One Florida Woman’s Act of Street ‘Vandalism’ Says About the Sad State of Pedestrian Access in America
An Orlando woman is standing up to her neighbors who worry that opening their street to foot traffic will set off a crime wave — and sparking a conversation about who has the power to say who walks where.
Projects Chosen for Climate Adaptation Funding
California Transportation Commission staff released their recommendations for local projects to protect transportation infrastructure from climate change. The list will be considered by the CTC in December.