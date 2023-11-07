Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday Headlines

CAPTI falling short on promise; Transit havoc in SF, LA; Rail service expands between LA-Santa Barbara; How Fresno will spend its infra grant; More

8:18 AM PST on November 7, 2023

  • CAPTI is falling short of its promise (California Bicycle Coalition)
  • APEC will create transportation havoc in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)
  • Metrolink to halt service for 4 days in December (LAist)
  • SF Transit Center improvements complete (Patch)
  • Hayward City Council to hear about AC Transit realignment plans (Hayward)
  • Rail service expands between LA, Santa Barbara (KTLA)
  • Passenger rail in the Northeast gets federal funding, while fight about rail funding goes on (Route Fifty)
  • How Fresno plans to spend a $300 million infrastructure grant (Fresno Bee)
  • San Jose wants to overcome its sprawl problem (KQED)
  • So many bikes: Lille, France, to create a dismount zone in pedestrian areas (Eltis)
  • Cities experiment with pedal-powered food delivery (GovTech)
  • Native Americans ask EPA to ban tire chemical that is killing salmon (Transport Topics)
  • Report: Billionaires aren't doing sh!t on climate (Heated)
  • Does the CPUC need to intervene in state electricity rate-setting? (Capitol Weekly)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Climate emergency

CAPTI Falls Short of its Climate Promise

The Climate Action Plan for Transportation Infrastructure (CAPTI) is meant to help decarbonize California’s transportation systems. But the state continues to devote the bulk of its transportation budget to projects that encourage car travel.

November 7, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoValencia Street

SFMTA’s Own Video Punks Valencia Bike Lane, Highlights Agency Incompetence

It’s hard to believe the Valencia "educational" video isn’t intentional self-parody.

November 7, 2023
Streetsblog California

Projects Chosen for Climate Adaptation Funding

California Transportation Commission staff released their recommendations for local projects to protect transportation infrastructure from climate change. The list will be considered by the CTC in December.

November 7, 2023
See all posts