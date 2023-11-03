Friday’s Headlines
LA doesn't know how good its transit is (but visitors do); How will CA transit agencies spend state aid? Electric buses in Merced, New SMART station, BART to get rid of paper tickets, More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
Fresno Aims High
"Fun is not a frivolity." Fun and play not only positively affect mental and physical health, they are key to a city's economic prosperity. And Fresno already has it.
BART and Caltrain See Similar Ridership Trends
Conversations are starting about merging BART and Caltrain. Seamless Bay Area has started to look at the numbers that show why that makes sense
Five Ways to Pull U.S. Transit Agencies Out of the Fiscal ‘Death Spiral’
Turning the transit industry's "doom spiral" into a "virtuous cycle" will require rethinking the foundations of how we fund mass transportation — and adding a whole lot of service
Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Extending Michigan Greenway
Santa Monica's 700-foot long 20th Street bike/walk project isn't long or expensive, but it is very strategic. The facility is expected to open March 2024.