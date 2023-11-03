Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

LA doesn't know how good its transit is (but visitors do); How will CA transit agencies spend state aid? Electric buses in Merced, New SMART station, BART to get rid of paper tickets, More

8:52 AM PDT on November 3, 2023

Photo: BART

  • Reflecting on 50 years of public transit in Silicon Valley (San Jose Spotlight)
  • L.A. residents don't know how good their transit options are - but visitors do (LA Times)
  • How will California transit agencies spend the money they will get from the state? (CalMatters)
  • Merced to get new electric buses (Merced Sun Star)
  • SMART to hold groundbreaking for new Petaluma North station next week (Patch)
  • BART is ready to get rid of paper tickets altogether (Mercury News)
  • Musk could build SF's downtown transit hub cheaper? Nah (SF Standard)
  • Sunline Transit, on the leading edge of hydrogen buses, discusses challenges it has faced (KESQ)
  • Cities trying to become safer for people on foot (Smart Cities Dive)
  • SF's Webster Street pedestrian bridge gets a refresh (NBC)
  • Sacramento readies Dry Creek Parkway trail expansion (Fox)
  • "Builders remedy" might be having the opposite effect of what's intended (Mercury News)
  • EPA will start enforcing clean freight rules (Transport Topics)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

Fresno Aims High

"Fun is not a frivolity." Fun and play not only positively affect mental and physical health, they are key to a city's economic prosperity. And Fresno already has it.

November 2, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoBART

BART and Caltrain See Similar Ridership Trends

Conversations are starting about merging BART and Caltrain. Seamless Bay Area has started to look at the numbers that show why that makes sense

November 2, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesBicycling

Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Extending Michigan Greenway

Santa Monica's 700-foot long 20th Street bike/walk project isn't long or expensive, but it is very strategic. The facility is expected to open March 2024.

November 2, 2023
See all posts