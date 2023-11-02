Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ACTION ALERT: Tell Congress not to kill funding for Amtrak, HSR; US drivers kill 20 pedestrians every day; Finding stable funding for public transit; More

8:36 AM PDT on November 2, 2023

High-speed rail train rendering – via CAHSRA

  • ACTION ALERT: Tell your Congressional representative to defeat a bill that would defund passenger rail (High Speed Rail Alliance)
  • U.S. drivers kill twenty pedestrians every day (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Audit finds San Diego severely underfunds pedestrian safety (KPBS)
  • Public transportation needs stable funding sources (Transit Center)
  • CAHSRA considering adding new track in SoCal corridor (OC Register)
  • Bike riders in Portland protest removal of bike lane (Bike Portland)
  • A lot of constraints make it hard to converting a freeway lane to a toll lane (Planetizen)
  • Mapping out where self-driving cars have crashed in San Francisco (SF Examiner)
  • EVs now make up one-fifth of car sales in California (Mercury News)
  • How affordable housing is being attacked under CEQA in Eureka (High Country News)
  • Why it's hard to build housing in SF and LA (CalMatters)
  • Public agencies face a dilemma about public comment at their meetings (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF


Melanie Curry@

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

