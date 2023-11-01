Wednesday’s Headlines
The main problem with pedestrian deaths is NOT pedestrians; Norway's push to adopt EVs has produced some major headaches; US Reps set to vote on bill that would block funding for Amtrak, high speed rail; More
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
Eyes on the Street: New Protected Bikeway in La Cañada
The city of La Cañada Flintridge recently completed its Foothill Link Bikeway and Pedestrian Greenbelt Project, which includes a half-mile of protected bikeway along Foothill Boulevard between La Canada Plaza Road and Hillard Avenue
Commentary: It’s Time to Talk Again About Driverless Trains
And the place to start is in the yards
How Even Modest Reductions in Parking Can Slash Your Rent
Excess parking is costing renters dearly, even if they don't drive — and in New Jersey, a small tweak in local zoning codes save them over a thousand dollars a year.
CA Is Drafting its Interregional Transportation Improvement Program and Wants Your Input
Two hearings (Wednesday November 1 and November 8) discuss the program's purpose and take public comments on interregional transportation needs