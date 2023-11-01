Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

The main problem with pedestrian deaths is NOT pedestrians; Norway's push to adopt EVs has produced some major headaches; US Reps set to vote on bill that would block funding for Amtrak, high speed rail; More

8:37 AM PDT on November 1, 2023

Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • Scientists speak out about the influence on research of fossil-fuel industry funding (Heated)
  • House set to vote today on bill to cut funding for Amtrak, CA high-speed rail (Trains)
  • The main problem with pedestrian deaths is not pedestrians (NY Times)
  • Why Norway is having second thoughts about its push to adopt EVs (Vox)
  • Build the bike lanes and cargo bikes will follow (GovTech)
  • CAHSRA releases sustainability report
  • What Butte County plans to do with its clean energy grant (KRCR)
  • Caltrans gives details on proposed upgrades to Tiburon Blvd (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Multiuse trail in Northern Sacramento County to be expanded (Sacramento Bee)
  • Pacific Coast Highway is a deathtrap (LA Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

