Safety

Finally, a Halloween Safety Message That Focuses on the Real Danger

The deadliest Halloween monster in your neighborhood doesn’t need a costume: it’s your car!

2:15 PM PDT on October 31, 2023

Circulate San Diego has released a pointed - and more appropriate than most - reminder to have a Happy - and safe - Halloween. Instead of focusing on pedestrian attire or behavior, as so many safety campaigns do, they remind drivers that their responsibility is to not kill people.

Here's their press release:

Halloween is the ultimate pedestrian holiday with little kids and their parents out trick or treating dressed in fun costumes. But the deadliest monster in your neighborhood doesn’t need a costume: it’s your car!

Halloween night can be especially dangerous on our nation’s roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), children are two to three times more likely to be killed by drivers on Halloween than on any other night.

That’s why Circulate San Diego is issuing a fang-tastic reminder encouraging drivers to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats.

“Careless driving can turn a spooktacular night into a real-life nightmare,” Circulate San Diego Planning Director Carlisle Dockery said. “Whether your night involves boos at a Halloween party, or just a perfectly sober trip to the store, the best way to keep kids safe is to walk, bike or bus.” There’s a lot of focus on drunk driving during the holidays, but sober drivers can kill people too – especially on a night like Halloween, so be extra careful.

Whether you are celebrating the spirit of Halloween or Día de los Muertos, Circulate San Diego offers the following tips for drivers to avoid being the monsters this Halloween:

  • Remember that cars don’t need costumes because they’re already the deadliest monsters in our community.
  • Don’t drive at all if you don’t have to – take the trolley or bus, or bike, or catch a cab!
  • Slow down and watch out for more foot traffic in residential neighborhoods.
  • Take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and entering/exiting driveways.
  • Never drive distracted or impaired.
  • If you are heading to a local bar, restaurant, or house party and plan to drink, bring a designated sober driver with you, use public transit or a ride-hailing service, or stay the night.

