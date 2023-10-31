Safety
Finally, a Halloween Safety Message That Focuses on the Real Danger
The deadliest Halloween monster in your neighborhood doesn’t need a costume: it’s your car!
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Tens of Thousands of Angelenos Bike, Walk, Run, Skate the 110 Freeway for Arroyo Fest 2023
When tens of thousands of Angelenos showed up on foot and bike, a welcome pervasive quiet settled on the Arroyo Seco Parkway
Huchiun Park Opens in Emeryville
The little city that can (have bike lanes, have bike/ped bridges, have safe streets) just got a brand new park
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Bill McKibben Talks How Walking Can Help End the Climate Crisis — And Make Americans Happier
This Halloween, we're giving you a treat instead of a trick, in the form of an extended (but still bite-sized) interview with legendary author and climate exepert Bill McKibben.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Build a network for bike lanes for the children; Dire new information about climate change; House Repubs want to block any funding for CA high-speed rail; More