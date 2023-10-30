Monday’s Headlines
Why LA refused to even talk about removing a freeway; BART floats idea of consolidating agencies; Ward-Waller explains why she lost her job at Caltrans; Susan Handy on car dependency; More
More from Streetsblog California
Metro Equity Assessments find Metro Freeway Widening Projects are Good for Low Income Communities of Color
Metro says its "Transportation infrastructure investments must be targeted toward those with the greatest mobility needs first" but a recent perfunctory Metro equity assessment report calls the agency's commitment to equity into question
L.A. Metro Transit Ambassadors are Here to Stay
The Metro board now unanimously supports for the ambassador program.
How Activists Are Making Streets Safer When Their Governments Won’t — And How You Can, Too
When their cities won't build a bike lane or stripe a crosswalk, activists are stepping in and doing it themselves — and they say anyone can take part.
Eyes on the Street: Protected Bike Lanes Going in on Shellmound
It's short. But it's concrete. And more is coming.
The I-35 Expansion in Austin, Texas Shows Why States Should Never Control Their Own Environmental Review Process
A little-known loophole in federal law allows states like Texas to rubber-stamp their own environmental reviews — even when the projects they're reviewing are harmful highway boondoggles.