Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Why LA refused to even talk about removing a freeway; BART floats idea of consolidating agencies; Ward-Waller explains why she lost her job at Caltrans; Susan Handy on car dependency; More

8:53 AM PDT on October 30, 2023

Photo by Ariel Zirulnick via LAist

  • The great cash-for-carbon hustle that is cap-and-trade (New Yorker)
  • California's greenhouse gas emissions are going the wrong way (Sacramento Bee)
  • Jeanie Ward-Waller speaks out about why she lost her job at Caltrans (SF Chronicle)
  • ArroyoFest was a chance to ride a bike on the freeway (LAist)
  • Interview with Susan Handy on car dependency (SacTown Magazine)
  • Why LA refused to even study removing a freeway (LA Times)
  • BART floats idea of consolidating transit agencies (SF Chronicle)
  • Sonoma County seeks public input on active transportation needs (Press Democrat)
  • Street experiments can help our broken planning process (Next City)
  • Why cities are cracking down on free parking (CNN)
  • Voting rights groups are alarmed by "misinformation" in Shasta County election process (Sacramento Bee)
  • City of San Pablo planning to build a massive "cop campus" despite controversies (SF Chronicle)
Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesFreeways

Metro Equity Assessments find Metro Freeway Widening Projects are Good for Low Income Communities of Color

Metro says its "Transportation infrastructure investments must be targeted toward those with the greatest mobility needs first" but a recent perfunctory Metro equity assessment report calls the agency's commitment to equity into question

October 30, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesTransit Security

L.A. Metro Transit Ambassadors are Here to Stay

The Metro board now unanimously supports for the ambassador program.

October 30, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoEmeryville

Eyes on the Street: Protected Bike Lanes Going in on Shellmound

It's short. But it's concrete. And more is coming.

October 30, 2023
Streetsblog USATexas

The I-35 Expansion in Austin, Texas Shows Why States Should Never Control Their Own Environmental Review Process

A little-known loophole in federal law allows states like Texas to rubber-stamp their own environmental reviews — even when the projects they're reviewing are harmful highway boondoggles.

October 30, 2023
