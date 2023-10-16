Monday’s Headlines

Today's Headlines
Newsom signs speed camera bill; Everyone is a pedestrian; Mapping the California Cycleway; More
Victims of Sexual Assault in Ubers Band Together for Justice and Reform
The attorneys behind a massive federal lawsuit say the growth-obsessed corporate ride hail model itself bears some of the blame for the crisis.
Heart of L.A. CicLAvia 2023 – Open Thread
The 7.8-mile car-free route opened streets in the L.A. City communities of Boyle Heights, and many parts of Downtown: Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Historic Core, Broadway, and South Park
Eight Things You Didn’t Know About Arroyo Fest
Arroyo Fest 2023 will take place Sunday October 29 starting at 7 a.m.
Commentary: Daylighting Is Now the Law. But it’s up to Cities to Make it Work
A.B. 413 will, in theory, make it illegal in California to park “within twenty feet of the vehicle approach side of any marked or unmarked crosswalk or within fifteen feet of any crosswalk where a curb extension is present.”