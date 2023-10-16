Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Newsom signs speed camera bill; Everyone is a pedestrian; Mapping the California Cycleway; More

8:56 AM PDT on October 16, 2023

  • Newsom signs speed camera bill (NY Times, ABC7, SF Chronicle)
  • New CA law bans parking near crosswalks (SF Gate)
  • NHTSA: Everyone is a pedestrian (KRSL)
  • Mapping the California Cycleway (Eric Brightwell)
  • Bakersfield to host an Active Transportation Summit and Festival soon (Bakersfield.com)
  • Costa Mesa councilmember takes "Week Without Driving" to heart (LA Times)
  • Controversy on the Yolo Causeway (Davis Enterprise)
  • Yosemite needs protection from cars (SF Chronicle)
  • Busway from Pomona to Rancho Cucamonga under construction (ABC7)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Streetsblog USASafety

Victims of Sexual Assault in Ubers Band Together for Justice and Reform

The attorneys behind a massive federal lawsuit say the growth-obsessed corporate ride hail model itself bears some of the blame for the crisis.

October 16, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesOpen Streets

Heart of L.A. CicLAvia 2023 – Open Thread

The 7.8-mile car-free route opened streets in the L.A. City communities of Boyle Heights, and many parts of Downtown: Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Historic Core, Broadway, and South Park

October 16, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoState Legislation

Commentary: Daylighting Is Now the Law. But it’s up to Cities to Make it Work

A.B. 413 will, in theory, make it illegal in California to park “within twenty feet of the vehicle approach side of any marked or unmarked crosswalk or within fifteen feet of any crosswalk where a curb extension is present.”

October 13, 2023
