Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Replace delivery trucks with e-cargo bikes, already; Carbon offsets are the opposite of helpful; Republicans push USDOT not to fund CA HSR; More

8:37 AM PDT on September 22, 2023

Screengrab from Vox

  • Replace urban delivery trucks with e-cargo bikes already (Vox)
  • California Bicycle Coalition's end-of-session legislative recap (CalBike)
  • Cruise CEO downplays robotaxi problems in San Francisco (SF Standard)
  • Oakland plans wider sidewalks, bulb-outs along some of its major downtown streets (Oaklandside)
  • Carbon offsets undercut climate progress (Bloomberg)
  • Congressional Republicans push USDOT to refuse funding for CA's high-speed rail program (The Bond Buyer)
  • Computer glitches causing huge backup of US-bound freight traffic in Tijuana (KTSM)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

More from Streetsblog California

Highway Widening

Caltrans Explains Why VMT – Vehicle Miles Traveled – Is Such a Concern

And then turns around and says: oh, but new freight truck traffic induced by new highway capacity doesn't count! Really, Caltrans?

September 22, 2023
Streetsblog USARoad Diet

Study: What Road Diets Mean For Older Drivers

"After a road diet, all motorists seem to drive at a rate that feels comfortable to a mildly-impaired older adult."

September 22, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoSafety

Motorist Kills Pedestrian on Valencia

While distracted/inattentive driving was a primary factor, the non-intuitive and dangerous center-running design almost certainly contributed

September 22, 2023
